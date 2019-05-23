Eight Fort Wayne non-profits to receive Community Development Block Grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Eight local nonprofits will receive funding from the City of Fort Wayne’s federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars.

Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement Thursday, stating approximately $170,000 will be available to help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development.

The following non-profits will receive grants:

CDBG dollars are awarded annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents.