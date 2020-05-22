Effects Of Flooding Or Ponding On Corn Prior To Tasseling

By Bob Nielsen

Purdue University The consequences of flooding, ponding, and saturated soils on young corn depend heavily on the duration of the stress and temperatures.

Intense rainfall events (technically referred to as “toad stranglers” or “goose drownders”) flood low-lying corn fields and create ponding (standing water) in poorly drained areas (depressions, compacted soil) within other fields. Other areas within fields, while technically not flooded or ponded, often remain saturated for lengthy periods of time. Recurrent heavy rainfall events simply “add insult to injury” by re-wetting, re-ponding, and re-flooding the same areas of the fields.

What are the prospects for recently submerged corn fields or plants simply enduring days and days of saturated soils? The flippant answer is that suffering crops will survive until they die.

What I really mean is that no one can tell you with certainty the day after the storm whether a ponded area of a corn field will survive or whether there will be long-term yield consequences until enough time has gone by such that you can assess the actual recovery of the damaged plants. We can, however, talk about the factors that increase or decrease the risks of severe damage or death to flooded soils.

Plants that are completely submerged are at higher risk than those that are partially submerged.

Plants that are only partially submerged may continue to photosynthesize, albeit at limited rates. The longer an area remains ponded, the higher the risk of plant death. Soil oxygen is depleted within about 48 hours of soil saturation. Without oxygen, the plants cannot perform critical life sustaining functions; e.g. nutrient and water uptake is impaired and root growth is inhibited (Wiebold, 2013). Many agronomists will tell you that young corn can survive up to about 4 days of outright ponding if temperatures are relatively cool (mid-70’s F or cooler); fewer days if temperatures are warm (mid-70’s F or warmer). Even when surface water subsides quickly, the likelihood of dense surface crusts that form as the soil dries increases the risk of emergence failure for recently planted crops. Be prepared with a rotary hoe to break up the crust and aid emergence. For those “youngsters” among you who do not know how to use a rotary hoe, see Hanna et al. (2001). The greater the deposition of mud or old crop residues on plants as the water subsides, the greater the stress on the plants due to reduced photosynthesis. Ironically, such situations would benefit from another rainfall event to wash the mud deposits from the leaves. Mud and crud that cakes the leaves and stalks encourage subsequent development of fungal and bacterial diseases in damaged plant tissue. In particular, bacterial ear rot can develop when flood waters rise up to or above the developing ears of corn plants (Nielsen, 2003).



Corn younger than about V6 (six fully exposed leaf collars) is more susceptible to ponding damage than is corn older than V6.

This is partly because young plants are more easily submerged than older taller plants and partly because the corn plant’s growing point remains below ground until about V6. The health of the growing point can be assessed initially by splitting stalks and visually examining the lower portion of the stem (Nielsen, 2019a). Within 3 to 5 days after water drains from the ponded area, look for the appearance of fresh leaves from the whorls of the plants.

