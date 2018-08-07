EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds confirmed in Warsaw

Kayla Blakeslee
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the National Weather Service in northern Indiana have confirmed that a low end EF-1 tornado touched down in Warsaw Monday.

Tuesday morning teams surveyed the storm damage from Monday night’s severe weather. They discovered the tornado hit just southeast of Pike Lake around 8:27 p.m., and then tracked rapidly eastward. The tornado reached 90 mph winds and then lifted around 8:34 p.m., 5.2 miles east of downtown Warsaw.

Numerous trees were damaged, cars were impacted by flying debris and several power poles were snapped.

EF SCALE:

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH

