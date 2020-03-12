ECHL suspends 2019-20 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets may have played their last game of the season a bit earlier than usual, thanks to increasing coronavirus concerns.

The ECHL announced Thursday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended as part of precautionary measures meant to prevent the spread of the disease. The move mirrors similar actions taken by the NCAA, NHL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, and the NBA G-League over the past 24 hours.

There was no mention of if play would resume for playoffs.

“The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time,” the league’s statement reads.

