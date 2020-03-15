ECHL cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ECHL on Saturday, March 14, announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been canceled. This will also mark the end of the season for the Fort Wayne Komets.

In a statement issued by the ECHL, Commissioner Ryan Crelin said, “The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff. At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year.

With that said, however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.”

Komet President Michael Franke stated, “Whereby we are saddened by the official announcement of the end of the ECHL season, we believe that it was the only decision to make. The safety of our fans, players and staff is the most important aspect of this decision.”

The Komets and the ECHL had announced Thursday that this weekend’s home games had been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

“We will be communicating more information to our tremendous ECHL leading fan base early next week. We ask that everyone remain patient as we work through this difficult time.”

The 69th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey will begin in October.

For more information visit Komets.com.