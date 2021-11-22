Eats, Treats & Holiday Sweets

By
Michael McIntyre
-

Don Paul from Mikesell’s joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss some fun food options this Thanksgiving holiday.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here