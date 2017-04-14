Easter eggs recalled at Target ahead of Easter Sunday

INDIANA (WOWO/FOX NEWS): Target has issued a massive recall for water-absorbing egg toys. According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the toys were sold under multiple product names including Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino.

The recalled toys can expand inside a child’s body, if the toys are ingested, causing life-threatening issues like intestinal obstructions, severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration. The toys also do not show up on X-rays.

No injuries have been reported, but commission officials are recommending parents take the Easter eggs away from their children and return them to the nearest Target location for a full refund.

The toys were sold for $1 from February 2017 through March 2017 and came in various colors, according to Fox News.