Easter egg prices ramp-up due to Easter holiday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Eggs will be high on the grocery list this weekend and so will the prices as the demand for Easter eggs ramps up to the highest of the year.

“This year we did get a bump in our egg prices,” said USDA Ag analyst Shayle Shagam. “It’s a seasonal bump.”

Shagam went on to tell WOWO News, prices last year did not increase because of fallout from the bird flu, but this year we’re seeing the expected holiday increase as the price for eggs is up about 30-percent.

“That run-up has probably occurred, I’d say, in the last week-in-a-half as Easter approaches, but then typically after Easter, prices will begin to decline.”

The anticipated decline in prices is partly because of increased egg production and again because of the bird flu. This time the bird flu is in foreign countries, its diminishing flocks forcing sellers to buy more eggs from American producers.