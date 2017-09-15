East Chicago starts replacing lead pipes that deliver water

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) _ A northwest Indiana city has started replacing lead pipes in the area, a move the Environmental Protection Agency says is necessary to provide safe drinking water.

East Chicago officials tell the Post-Tribune the goal is to finish work at 400 homes by May.

Miguel Del Toral is with the EPA’s groundwater and drinking water branch. He says residents should use a filter to remove potential contaminants from water until the lead is removed from the water delivery system.

RELATED: Emergency disaster declared in East Chicago by Gov. Eric Holcomb

The state Department of Environmental Management started distributing water filters in April as part of a disaster declaration Gov. Eric Holcomb signed.

Department Commissioner Bruno Pigott says the state is helping the city’s efforts to replace services lines in areas of the Superfund site, but that the transition will be slow.

RELATED: EPA finds lead inside homes at contaminated Indiana site