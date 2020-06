NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County schools will have students in classes this fall after announcing their re-opening plan.

The plan includes employee health screenings, sanitizing of facilities and social distancing for common areas, meetings and break rooms.

Hand wipes and sanitizer will be placed at main entrances. Drinking fountains will not be in use.

You can view the full plan details here.

Students are set to return to class on Monday, Aug. 10.