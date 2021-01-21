East Allen Career Center receives a near $200,000

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools announced Thursday they have received a $194,300 check from the 80/20 Foundation Trust to support the East Allen Career Center.

The funds will be used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for students.

The 80/20 Foundation Trust was co-founded by Don Wood, and works to provide skilled workers in the manufacturing industry along with grow in leadership, sales, innovation and entrepreneurism. Funding comes from the Don Wood Estate.

“We thank the 80/20 Foundation Trust for their generous contribution to our Precision Machining program. This partnership is further evidence of the collaborative relationships being forged throughout Northeast Indiana and the East Allen Career Center is proud to be a part of the energy building in our region,” said Tim Wiegand, executive director of the East Allen Career Center.

To learn more about the career center, click here or call 260-446-0260 ext. 3101.