Congressman Jim Banks (R – Indiana) joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss some of the dirty tactics being played by Democrats in the “For The People Act” as well as discussing locally the importantance of the 122nd Fighter Wing when it comes to the political unrest the U.S. faces with China and Russia.

