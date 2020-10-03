Early Saturday Morning Shooting Lands One Man In Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 1:01 AM, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Werling Drive and arrived on scene to find a male/adult victim inside a residence and found that he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to a report from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the victim was conscious and able to speak to the officers and was then transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital his condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician.

Evidence indicates the victim was in the front yard of the residence when the shooting occurred. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses in an effort to obtain additional details.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.