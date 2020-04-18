Early Saturday morning crash leaves one man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning crash on the northeast side of Fort Wayne left one man dead and a woman injured.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Maysville Road and Stellhorn Road on a single-vehicle crash at around 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a full-size passenger van that had hit a tree.

The female driver sustained minor injuries and was sent to an area hospital. A male front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the van was driving north on Maysville Road when it left the road and hit a tree. Detectives say it appears that alcohol and high speed contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The identity and age of the victim will be released at a later date by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.