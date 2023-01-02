Early New Year’s Day crash leaves one person dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a crash in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

It started around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive on reports of a crash with a car fire.

When the Fort Wayne Fire Department and officers arrived at the location of the crash, they saw the car was totally engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, an unidentified man was found in the driver seat and pronounced dead on the scene.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team was asked to investigate the crash. As a result of the investigation, the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive had to be closed while investigators documented the scene

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased man once their family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police FACT, the Allen County Prosecutor’s office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.