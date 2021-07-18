Early morning stand-off ends with no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Sunday morning stand-off ended without any injuries.

It started Sunday at 12:56 a.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department received word of a man making threats to shoot another man on the 700 block of Russell Avenue close to Five Points. It was learned that the suspect was the stepfather of the victim.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found the stepfather in the front yard, but he fled into the house.

The suspect later called dispatch and said he was not going to come out of the home and made threats to shoot officers. Later, officers heard hammering coming from the residence, which made them believe he was barricading the front and back doors of the home.

Investigators attempted to contact the suspect with a loudspeaker and phone calls, but there was no response. The stepson was worried that his mother may be in the house with the suspect.

The Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team (CRT), and the Aerial Services Unit (ASU) came out to the scene.

CRT was able to talk with the suspect. They also learned that a woman was also in the home. CRT was able to talk with the woman. Officers did not believe she was being held against her will and she also refused to come out of the home.

At around 5:38 a.m., the man and the woman came out of the house and were taken into custody without injuries. Both were taken to the Fort Wayne Police Department to be interviewed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.