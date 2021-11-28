Early morning shooting on Decatur Road leaves one man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 1:06 a.m. Sunday morning, Fort Wayne Police responded to the 7900 block of Decatur Road for a shooting witnessed by several people.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics then pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing. However, police have interviewed a person of interest. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man along with cause and manner of death at a later time.