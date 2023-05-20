Early morning shooting leaves two injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It started around 2:16 A.M. when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue on a report of a shooting at Las Lomas.

As officers were arriving at the scene, they observed a car leaving at a high rate of speed. The officers pursued the vehicle to a hospital where they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was escorted into the hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Other officers that responded to Las Lomas found another adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim was stabilized at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau and Homicide Unit processed the scene and interviewed witnesses and victims.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.