Early morning house fire on Smith Street, two children in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two children are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Fort Wayne Thursday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report fire fighters were called to a home in the 4400 block of Smith Street near Abbett Elementary around 6 a.m.

Once at the scene, crews found eight people within the home, four of which were children.

The children had to be rescued, and two of them were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.