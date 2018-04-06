Early morning house fire in Van Wert, two dead

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Two people are dead after an early morning house fire Friday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Fire crews were called to a two-story home that was divided into three apartments in the 300 block of North Market Street around 2 a.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building. They assisted the first-floor occupant out of the building and to safety, then learned it was likely that people were also in the upstairs unit.

The firefighters located two occupants inside the upstairs apartment, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.