Early-morning fire labeled “suspicious”

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Angola firefighters have classified an early-morning mobile home fire as “suspicious.”

Firefighters were called to the home on Apollo Drive at about 2:06am and found heavy flames throughout when they got there.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within a half hour, but the home was a total loss.

Nobody was hurt, but the fire was rated as “suspicious” in a media release from the fire department. If you know anything about the fire, call Angola City Police at (260) 665-2121.