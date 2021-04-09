Early morning fire closes roads near industrial complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne firefighters were busy this morning dealing with a fire at an industrial complex on the east side of town.

Dispatchers say the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the Franke Plating Works facility on East Washington Blvd., a few blocks east of Indiana Tech, at about 1 am when someone saw smoke coming from the building.

Crews battled the fire for over two and a half hours before gaining the upper hand. During that time, the roof collapsed over a portion of the building, which limited access to areas that continued to burn.

A hazmat team was also called in over runoff concerns, and nearby roads were closed for several hours as crews tried to get people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.