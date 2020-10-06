Early in-person voting begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Early in-person voting for the November General Election begins today.

Among the obvious headliner of the Presidential race, area voters can begin to cast their ballots in-person for races like Governor, Attorney General, District 3 Congressman, and state and county seats.

In Fort Wayne, in-person voting will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from now through November 2nd. Other satellite locations open on October 26th.

You can find your voting location and ballot info at IndianaVoters.com or VoteOhio.gov.