NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools (EACS) will host a job information fair on Thursday, March 24.

The job fair will be held at the administrative annex building entrance no. 2 located at 800 Homestead Drive from 2-6 p.m.

EACS says candidates will be able to meet with human resources to discuss what types of jobs may be available in each department.

Resumes will be accepted, and applications can be completed on site.