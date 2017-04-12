EACS Superintendent, Dr. Ken Folks, retiring

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Superintendent of East Allen County Schools is retiring.

The news that Dr. Ken Folks will be retiring this summer came as a bit of a surprise to community members. Folks announced his retirement on Tuesday. In a statement released by Folks, he says the decision, was bittersweet.

“It is bittersweet for me because although I am looking forward to spending more time with Kay, and to the new challenges that I am sure await me out there, it is sad for me to leave East Allen.”

According to the Journal Gazette, the EACS school board unanimously approved his retirement Monday and issued a statement thanking Folks for his service.

Folks joined EACS in 2013 having previously taught at Carroll, Marion and Norwell. Folks’ last day is June 30, 2017.