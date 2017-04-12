EACS Superintendent, Dr. Ken Folks, retiring

By Kayla Blakeslee -
0
8
(Photo Supplied/East Allen County Schools)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Superintendent of East Allen County Schools is retiring.

The news that Dr. Ken Folks will be retiring this summer came as a bit of a surprise to community members. Folks announced his retirement on Tuesday. In a statement released by Folks, he says the decision, was bittersweet.

“It is bittersweet for me because although I am looking forward to spending more time with Kay, and to the new challenges that I am sure await me out there, it is sad for me to leave East Allen.”

According to the Journal Gazette, the EACS school board unanimously approved his retirement Monday and issued a statement thanking Folks for his service.

Folks joined EACS in 2013 having previously taught at Carroll, Marion and Norwell. Folks’ last day is June 30, 2017.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY