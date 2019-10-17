EACS students to receive hundreds of donated shoes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Students at an East Allen County School will be stepping out in style, thanks to some donations.

840 students at Prince Chapman Academy from third to sixth graders will have access to better shoes, thanks to a donation from Changing Footprints.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, 884 pairs of donated shoes were delivered Wednesday morning. They will be sorted through by the school so that families can come in and pick the right pair of shoes for their kids.

Indianapolis-based Changing Footprints has recognized the need for shoes for both protection as well as what they call a gateway to education. They collect new and gently used shoes for distribution locally, nationally and internationally to underprivileged or homeless people as well as those affected by a disaster.