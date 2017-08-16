EACS to seek taxpayer input on proposed levy increase

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools will soon be asking taxpayers to agree to an increase to their property tax bills.

There’s a public hearing set for September 19th, where the district will present its spending plan for next year that includes an increase to the tax levy that would raise the bill for an home worth $100,000 by $27 a year.

District CFO Kirby Stahly tells the Journal Gazette that number could actually go down a little, as advertised rates and levies are usually overstated to give the district room to work with.

Again, that hearing is set for September 19th, with plans to formally approve the spending plan a month later.