EACS expanding Sign Language classes

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): More East Allen County Schools students will get a chance to learn sign language.

Last year, then-freshman Elizabeth Hogle asked the school district to offer an American Sign Language course to students, and it brought in 170 students between Woodlan, Heritage, and Leo Junior-Senior High Schools, as well as New Haven High School.

The district is now expanding the course to include a second-year version, plus a new Russian language class, according to the Journal Gazette.

So far, ASL students at East Allen County Schools have learned how to “sign” more than 370 words.