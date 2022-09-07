EACS board against proposed county jail site

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The East Allen County Schools Board of School Trustees has issued a statement regarding the proposed site of the new Allen County Jail.

The statement reads: “The East Allen County Board of School Trustees objects to the usage of the county-owned land at Paulding and Adams Center Road for a jail and strongly request of the Allen County Commissioners that another site be chosen. The East Allen County School System serves this area with Southwick Elementary, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Jr. High, and East Allen University. These schools are within viewing distance of the proposed new jail and with this correctional facility located in this proximity to students, we view this as a detriment to their development.”

The Board of School Trustees added that they believe other, more appropriate locations exist in Allen County to build the new jail.