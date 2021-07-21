EACS Announces Plans For 2021-2022 Academic Year

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools have formally put their plans in place for the upcoming academic year. The board approved measures on Tuesday night to adopt a mask-optional policy for the district for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the Journal Gazette.

The plan also addresses cleaning practices, visitor requirements, quarantines and other protocols passed in a 6-1 vote. While the board voted ultimately in favor of the plan, it was met with some opposition by concerned parents as awareness of the new COVID-19 Delta Varient continue to heighten. Other board members defended the plan, which is similar to those at other Allen County districts. Superintendent Marilyn Hissong stressed the plan is fluid as she and board members also assured the in-person and virtual audience that they read every email and listened to every call that expressed thoughts on the plan moving forward.