E15 Goes 6-Billion Miles

Growth Energy Monday announced that consumers have surpassed eight billion miles on E15, a fuel blended with 15 percent renewable biofuel that is approved for all cars 2001 and newer. U.S. drivers just surpassed seven billion miles in January, and the six-billion-mile mark in November of last year. The organization says the milestone reflects the growing popularity of the fuel made possible by rapid retail adoption and more terminal availability across the nation. Growth Energy Vice President of Market Development Mike O’Brien says Growth Energy’s Prime the Pump program that works with retailers has “put pressure on terminals to follow suit, causing a domino effect in their offering of E15 at their locations across most of the country.” The Prime the Pump program has helped increase E15 availability at terminals across the country, from five in 2017 to more than 100 today.