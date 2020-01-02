DWD announces job fair for Celadon employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The state is holding another virtual job fair for employees impacted by the closure of Celadon.

4,000 truckers and other employees were affected when Indy-based Celadon, which also had a presence in Butler, closed last month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is holding a virtual job fair on January 8th featuring national companies like FedEx and UPS, as well as trucking companies based in Indianapolis, Greenwood, and Greenfield.

You need to register in advance; you can do so by clicking here.

The DWD previously held a virtual job fair for former Celadon employees on December 19th.