DWD announces job fair for Celadon employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The state is holding another virtual job fair for employees impacted by the closure of Celadon.
4,000 truckers and other employees were affected when Indy-based Celadon, which also had a presence in Butler, closed last month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is holding a virtual job fair on January 8th featuring national companies like FedEx and UPS, as well as trucking companies based in Indianapolis, Greenwood, and Greenfield.
You need to register in advance; you can do so by clicking here.
The DWD previously held a virtual job fair for former Celadon employees on December 19th.