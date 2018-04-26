Dupont Rd. construction to take four months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A piece of one of the busiest roads in Fort Wayne is about to close for several months.

Barriers are expected to be put up Monday as the city closes Dupont Road between Lima and Coldwater roads. The City says the actual closure is between Salomon Farm and Dawsons Creek Boulevard, and the road will only be open for local traffic and those using Dupont to visit businesses within that area.

The work, which includes safety enhancements and an expansion from two to four lanes, will take four months.

Up to 25,000 vehicles use that stretch of Dupont every day.