Dupont Hospital renovations to be unveiled Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): Lutheran Health Network officials are set to unveil some major renovations to a Fort Wayne hospital tomorrow.

Multimillion dollar renovations at Dupont Hospital include a six-bed pediatric inpatient unit and a three-bed pediatric intensive care unit, with the past fourteen months of construction expanding the footprint of Lutheran Children’s Hospital’s services.

New features to the second-floor inpatient unit, which opens Friday, include a pediatric treatment room and a pediatric playroom. The new pediatric intensive care unit will feature advanced monitoring equipment and ventilators, along with sleeper sofas and private bathrooms for parents.

Two public open houses are planned for Thursday, one from 11am to 1pm, and the other from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.