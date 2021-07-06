Dupont Hospital receives geriatric emergency accreditation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne hospital has received an important accreditation.

The Dupont Hospital Geriatric Emergency Department has become the state’s first geriatric emergency department to be recognized by the American College of Emergency Physicians with a Level 1 accreditation, according to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

The designation means the hospital meets more than 24 best practices for geriatric care, including special training, treatment, and equipment.

The hospital’s emergency department sees an average of around 16,000 patients a year and about 25% of them are geriatrics over the age of 65.