Dry Week Pushes Corn, Soybean Harvest

Corn harvest is making progress in Indiana. 89 percent of the crop has been harvested, an increase of nine points from the week prior, and only six points behind the five-year average. Corn harvest in Indiana is four points ahead of progress in all the 18 major corn growing states, which is 84 percent complete.

94 percent of soybeans have been harvested, three points more than last week, and three points behind the five-year average of 97 percent completed. Soybean harvest is right on track with national harvest completion.

According to USDA-NASS, there were four days suitable for field work. Average temperatures were 38.6 degrees, 2.2 degrees below normal.