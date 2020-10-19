Dry Conditions Spur Field Fires, Soybean Harvest Surges Past Five-Year Average

Small, inconsistent showers did little to replenish soil moisture, as dry conditions persisted for another week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office in its weekly Crop Progress Report.

Soil moisture levels increased marginally from the previous week, with 74 percent of topsoil moisture reported as short or very short. The average temperature for the week was 52.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.7 degrees below normal for Indiana.

The amount of rainfall varied from none to 0.67 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.30 inches. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 18.

The dry weather last week allowed for corn and soybean harvests to progress quickly, though field fires were reported throughout the State due to the dry conditions and high winds. The percent of soybeans harvested ended the week ahead of the five-year average at 72 percent, with corn just slightly behind schedule at 48 percent harvested.

Winter wheat emergence continued to lag the five-year average due to the lack of moisture. Livestock were reported in good condition and were receiving supplemental feed as pasture growth continued to slow.

Other activities for the week included harvesting pumpkins, fall tillage and fertilizer applications, hauling grain, and soil sampling.