Drunk-driving crash closes Coliseum early Thursday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash between two vehicles, involving a suspected drunk driver, closed eastbound Coliseum Blvd between Anthony Blvd and Crescent Avenue early this morning.

Fort Wayne police say the crash happened at just after 4am, when a vehicle headed southbound on Crescent collided with another vehicle that was on Coliseum.

As emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found two men, both injured, inside one of the vehicles. Upon arriving at the hospital, one of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other victim was listed in good condition. The driver of the other vehicle is believed to have minor injuries.

Police believe alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.