Drug investigation nets two arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are under arrest after a narcotics investigation near downtown Fort Wayne.

On Friday, April 13, at around 9:30 a.m., members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 902 Columbia Avenue. Detectives had received a tip that someone was dealing marijuana at the address.

Once inside, detectives did find marijuana. Deion Leshore, 22, was arrested at the scene for Vsiting a Common Nuisance. Kwyn Harley, 21, was arrested during a traffic stop with over $900 in cash. He was charged with Dealing Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.