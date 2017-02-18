Drug deal ends in fatality, two suspects in custody

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw police have two people in custody after a drug deal turned into a traffic homicide.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Friday, Warsaw Police were called to the 700 block of North Cook Street regarding a person being hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival they found 29-year-old Derek Davidson of South Bend, underneath a Ford Mustang suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later on died from his injuries.

Police say a Marijuana deal was set up, but the driver of the Mustang, 18-year-old Daniel Duenas of Winona Lake, was beaten and robbed. At some point, Duenas got into his Mustang, and drove over the victim several times, pinning him under the car. He then took of running. Shortly after the crash, officers with the Indiana State Department, located Duenas several blocks away and took him into custody without incident.

Duenas was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail and initially charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Warsaw Police also arrested 18-year -old, Jarrod Miller, of Warsaw, with robbery and resisting police for his involvement in the drug deal.

The incident is still being investigated.