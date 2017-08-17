Drug bust at St. Joe Place Apartments, one man arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after the Fort Wayne Police Department found drugs and paraphernalia in his apartment.

The police were dispatched to the apartment in the 3500 block of Academic Place after apartment leasing representatives located what appeared to be illegal substances.

Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, officers found 50 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of cocaine, MDMA commonly known as “molly”, drug paraphernalia and alcohol.

20-year-old Seth C. Hansen was arrested and charged with: