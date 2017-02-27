Drug bust in LaGrange County nets two arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are arrested after an ongoing drug investigation in LaGrange County.

The case has been underway since August 2016. As part of the investigation, officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at a home located in the Scott area, on Feb. 25.

During the search, officers found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs, and hypodermic needles.

Kenneth L. Miller, 37, and Jessica Barton, 25, both of Shipshewana, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine over 5 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

More charges are being reviewed by the LaGrange Prosecutors Office.