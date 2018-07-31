Drug bust in Fort Wayne Friday, yields 150 grams of illegal drugs and $15,000 in cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several people were arrested in Fort Wayne Friday after police served several search warrants around the city in response to an ongoing drug trafficking organization.

It started on Thursday when Fort Wayne police conducted a traffic stop on Demonta Huddleston, who had an active warrant for his arrest for a traffic violation. During the stop, detectives found him in possession of a handgun, cocaine and heroin. Huddleston, 26, was taken into custody and booked in the Allen County Jail. He faces the following charges:

3 counts of Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2)

3 counts of Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 4)

2 counts of Dealing Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 4)

1 count of Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 5)

1 traffic warrant

In response to an interview with Huddleston, police obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Northgate Blvd. The warrant was served at 7 a.m. Friday.

Inside the apartment were Ebony Starks, Kyann Horsley, and Shanae Sanders.

All were arrested and face the following charges:

Ebony Starks Visiting a Common Nuisance

Kyann Horsley Visiting a Common Nuisance Possession of Marijuana

Shanae Sanders Visiting a Common Nuisance Possession of Marijuana



During the search of the apartment, police also found a stolen handgun, .4 grams of heroin, 15.8 grams of marijuana, $2,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

A second search warrant was served at a home on Broadway Avenue Friday just after 7 a.m. Inside the home, police located Gregory Huddleston, 28, and another woman. Gregory Huddleston was arrested and faces charges of:

2 counts of Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2)

1 count of Dealing Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 4)

Police also found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and more than $12,000 in cash within the home. Two vehicles were also seized during the raid.

A third search warrant was served the same day around 7:42 a.m. at a home on Lake Avenue. Inside this house, police located and arrested Sherinna Haynes, 51. She faces charges of:

1 count of Dealing Cocaine (Level 2)

1 count of Dealing Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 2)

1 count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6)

During this search, police recovered a .22 caliber revolver, 90.6 grams of heroin, 28 grams of cocaine and $1,175 in cash.

The search warrant served at the Lake Avenue home lead police to a fourth and final home on W. Washington Blvd. Police served a search warrant at this home around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Jermesha Davis, 27, was inside the home. She was arrested and faces charges of:

1 count of Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2)

1 count of Dealing in Cocaine (Level 3)

1 count of Dealing in Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 5)

1 count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6)

1 count of Unlicensed Driving (Misdemeanor)

Police found two stolen handguns, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 5.1 grams of cocaine and 8.01 grams of heroin.

The narcotics totals from this investigation yielded 99.01 grams of heroin, 7.2 grams of methamphetamine, 33.1 grams of cocaine, 15.8 grams of marijuana, four firearms, three vehicles and over $15,000 in cash.

The case is still under investigation.