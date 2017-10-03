Drug bust in FW nets two arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are under arrest after a drug bust Tuesday morning. Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vie and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 3518 Harvester Avenue after receiving word that someone at that location was dealing marijuana.

Three people were inside. Austin Fee, 19, was arrested for dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Aaliyah Craft, 19, was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor. Another adult inside the home was not charged and released from the scene.

The search of the home found approximately two pounds of marijuana, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Meantime this is an ongoing investigation.