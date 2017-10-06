Drug bust on Brentwood Avenue, four people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were arrested after police discovered 8 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of THC wax, .9 grams of Oxycodone, 9.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 1.4 grams of Suboxone inside a Fort Wayne home.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, police served a search warrant at the home on Brentwood Avenue. Detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Unit had received information that Daniel Tatum was dealing marijuana and cocaine.

After discovering the previously listed drugs and $1,775 in cash, the following people were arrested:

Daniel I. Tatum (39-year-old male)

Charges: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic (Level 4 Felony) Dealing in Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance (Level 3 Felony) Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony) Dealing in Marijuana/Hashish (Level 5 Felony)



Johnny H. Gonzalez (21-year-old male)

Charges: Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony) Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony) Dealing in Marijuana/Hashish (Level 5 Felony)



Mario R. Perez (21-year-old male)

Charges: Frequenting a Common Nuisance (A. Misdemeanor)



A woman was later brought in for questioning in regards to the investigation and charged with the following:

Amy Mendez (56-year-old female)