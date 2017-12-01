Drug bust in Auburn nets five

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A drug related investigation in Auburn has led to the arrest of five people.

On Thursday at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Auburn Police Department received numerous tips of drug activity and conducted a drug related investigation at two locations in Auburn.

The first at the Auburn Hotel at 301 South Main and the second location was an apartment building at the North East corner of Main and 11th Streets.

During the investigation numerous illegal drug, items of paraphernalia, and other drug related items were located and seized. The following individuals were arrested and facing multiple charges.

Joseph A Revard – 35 years old – Last known to reside in the Auburn Hotel 300 Block of South Main, Auburn

Charges – Possession of Meth / Possession of Marijuana / Dealing Meth

Heath D. Terhune – 41 years old – Last known to reside in the Auburn Hotel 300 Block of South Main, Auburn

Charges – Possession of Meth / Dealing Meth

Kimberly A. Rowe – 30 years old – Last known to reside in the Auburn Hotel 300 Block of S. Main

Charges – Possession of Meth / Possession of Marijuana / Dealing Meth

Two other subjects (listed below) were detained and released with charges to be filed.

Gregory W. Custer – 46 years old – Last known to reside in the Auburn Hotel, 300 block of S. Main

Drug Possession charges pending

Kathleen M. Realmuto – 35 years old – Last known to reside in the 100 block of East 11th (No photo available.)

Drug Possession and Criminal Mischief Charges Pending