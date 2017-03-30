Drug bust at apartment nets seven arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Seven people are under arrest after detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at an apartment south of downtown.

Sgt. Mark Brooks with the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News, the warrant was served at 1235 Stophlet Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The following subjects were taken into custody and arrested.

Michael L. Cardwell

Possession of Synthetic Drug (Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement – Fleeing (Misdemeanor)

Melissa L. Clinton

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Melanie R. Lovins

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Anita A. Jacobs

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Probation Violation Warrant

Jason L. Vinson

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Edward Ward