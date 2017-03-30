Drug bust at apartment nets seven arrests

Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Seven people are under arrest after detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at an apartment south of downtown.

Sgt. Mark Brooks with the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News, the warrant was served at 1235 Stophlet Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The following subjects were taken into custody and arrested.

  1. Michael L. Cardwell
  • Possession of Synthetic Drug (Felony)
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
  • Resisting Law Enforcement – Fleeing (Misdemeanor)
  1. Melissa  L. Clinton
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
  1. Melanie R. Lovins
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
  1. Anita A. Jacobs
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
  • Probation Violation Warrant
  1. Jason L. Vinson
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
  1. Edward Ward
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

