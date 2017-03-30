Drug bust at apartment nets seven arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Seven people are under arrest after detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at an apartment south of downtown.
Sgt. Mark Brooks with the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News, the warrant was served at 1235 Stophlet Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The following subjects were taken into custody and arrested.
- Michael L. Cardwell
- Possession of Synthetic Drug (Felony)
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Resisting Law Enforcement – Fleeing (Misdemeanor)
- Melissa L. Clinton
- Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
- Melanie R. Lovins
- Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
- Anita A. Jacobs
- Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
- Probation Violation Warrant
- Jason L. Vinson
- Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)
- Edward Ward
- Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)