Drug addiction seminar set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne health and police officials will be holding a special seminar tomorrow to fight the opioid crisis that has gripped the area.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, and many other community partners will be holding a free seminar called “Impacting the Community: Solutions & Resources for the Addiction Crisis” at the Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing, Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

Various experts and speakers will be talking on the scope of the problem, which police say has doubled the amount of drug overdose calls they see in a year. The workshop is for anyone who’s either dealing with an addiction personally, or knows someone who is.