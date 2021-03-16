Driving Park-Seven States area joins National Register of Historic Places

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): A large residential area within the Northside Neighborhood is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the nation’s official list of properties considered worthy of preservation.

The Driving Park—Seven States Historic District is the area within a boundary that is roughly Vermont Avenue on the south, the homes lining Crescent Avenue and Florida Drive on the east and west to State Boulevard on the north, then the homes lining Florida, West, and East drives between Curdes Avenue and Dodge Avenue.

There are nearly 500 properties in the Driving Park—Seven States Historic District; most are homes built between 1906 and 1952. The district has a variety of architectural styles, including Colonial Revival and Craftsman; the American Four Square and Bungalow house types are also numerous in the district. The district is also significant because it exhibits traits of thoughtful planning in the division and design of streets in an early suburban development.

“It’s important to recognize our City’s unique history and architecture. Designations such as this bring recognition not only to the Northside Neighborhood but to all of Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that values the importance of neighborhoods, and how strong and vibrant neighborhoods enhance the quality of life for individuals and families.”

The Northside Neighborhood Association worked with the Fort Wayne Historic Preservation Commission and the State Historic Preservation office to nominate the area to the National Register.

“The Northside Neighborhood Association is thrilled at the designation of the Seven States-Driving Park area as a National Register Historic District, said Lori Stombaugh of the Northside Neighborhood Association. “The designation enhances the opportunity to educate residents and decision-makers about the sensitive nature of historic resources and build partnerships that can effectively preserve and protect historic areas and individual properties. And for those who call the Northside Neighborhood home, being a resident of a National Register Historic District increases to an even greater measure our sense of pride in our beautiful neighborhood. The Northside Neighborhood Association continues to work with city, state, and federal officials to add even more of our areas to the National Register.”

The project was funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund. The Fund is administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology. The Northside Neighborhood Association also assisted in funding the project. The application was prepared by consultant Kurt West Garner.