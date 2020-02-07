Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Lake Ave. and Inwood Dr. this morning in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 8:06am on reports of an overturned vehicle. Police say a woman was driving an SUV, turning north onto Inwood, when her vehicle was hit by a westbound vehicle, causing the SUV to flip onto its side.

Firefighters had to peel off the roof of the SUV in order to get to the driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not say if the other driver was injured.

Lanes for westbound traffic at Inwood were tied up for a while as crash units cleared the scene.